Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro kisses Israeli flag at rally

The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, on Sunday was seen waving an Israeli flag at crowds of supporters at an opposition rally in Sao Paulo attended by 185,000 people, according to a research group at the University of Sao Paulo.

The participants gathered in light of allegations against Bolosonaro claiming he plotted a coup after rejection election results that marked the victory of the current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The march also follows far-left Lula accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza: "What the State of Israel is doing is not a war, it's a genocide, because it's killing women and children. If this is not genocide, I do know what genocide is."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Foreign Minister Israel Katz have slammed "shameful" statements by Lula saying he crossed a red line in comparing Israel to the Nazi Holocaust and Hitler. The Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial said Lula's language was "clearly antisemitic."

Following his statement, the Brazilian President has been declared persona non grata in Israel.

