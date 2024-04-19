Argentina asks to join NATO as Milei quests for greater political role and investments

Argentina on Thursday formally requested to join the NATO security alliance as a global partner.

Such a status would clear the way for greater political and security cooperation between the country and the West as Argentina's right-wing government of the president Javier Milei seeks closer ties with Western powers and new investments.

NATO’s Deputy General Secretary Mircea Geoana held talks in Brussels on the regional security challenges with visiting Argentine Defense Minister Luis Petri.

Geoana said he welcomed Argentina’s bid to become an accredited partner in the NATO. The role would imply Buenos Aires' alliance with the organization, but would not require it to take part in collective military actions.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account Petri vowed to "continue working to recover links that allow us to modernize and train our forces to NATO standards." The designation could indeed allow Argentina access to advanced technology, security systems and training not previously available to it.

NATO membership is currently limited to countries of Europe as well as the United States, Canada and Turkey.

“Argentina plays an important role in Latin America,” said Geoana at the NATO headquarters. “Closer political and practical cooperation could benefit us both.”