Argentina’s President announces embassy move to Jerusalem in 2026

Argentine President Javier Milei delivered a passionate address to the Israeli parliament on Wednesday evening, announcing plans to relocate Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem in 2026.

Speaking at a special session held in his honor, Milei reaffirmed Argentina’s unwavering solidarity with Israel amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas, condemning the brutal terror attacks that have shaken the region.

The state visit, which included a solemn ceremony at the Israeli parliament and meetings with Israel’s top leadership, marks a significant deepening of diplomatic and historical ties between the two nations.

President Milei’s visit began with a prayer at the Western Wall and was highlighted by his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who praised Milei as a “true friend” of Israel.

“Unfortunately, I do not have the good fortune of visiting Israel during peaceful times,” Milei said, referring to the October 7 terror attacks. “The people of Israel were victims of barbarism. We thought we had left such barbarism behind, but this tragedy woke us from that dream.” He also highlighted that four Argentine citizens remain held captive by Hamas, pledging that Argentina will continue to press for their safe release.

Known for his outspoken style and libertarian views, Milei warned that Western democracies are under unprecedented threat. “Whether we like it or not, the West is being tested. Various forms of barbaric tyranny are attacking us and have no relation to democracy,” he said, taking a pointed jab at climate activist Greta Thunberg, who was recently deported from Israel after attempting to reach Gaza aboard a yacht. Milei criticized what he called her “media stunt” while Israelis and Argentinians suffer “subhuman” conditions.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, who paused his corruption trial to meet with Milei, lauded Argentina’s growing support on the international stage, particularly at the United Nations where Argentina has shifted its voting in favor of Israel. “Javier, you are a true friend,” Netanyahu said. “This cooperation between our countries is strengthening, and your visit will only deepen it. Though 12,000 kilometers separate Argentina and Israel, our hearts are close.”

Netanyahu also emphasized the moral clarity of Israel’s fight, calling it a “just war” against terrorism. “For 20 months, we have been fighting human monsters,” he said. “You said clearly: ‘We stand with you in the fight against the forces of darkness.’ Terror seeks to drag us back to the darkness of the Middle Ages, and we will fight it with all our might.”

In a lighter moment during the session, Netanyahu joked with Milei about Argentina’s famous soccer legends, asking, “Who is number 10—Maradona or Messi?” The exchange brought smiles and laughter, illustrating the friendly ties between the leaders.

Israeli parliament Speaker Amir Ohana, who opened the session, praised Milei’s libertarian rallying cry, “Viva la libertad, carajo,” calling it a heartfelt commitment to personal freedom as the foundation of a prosperous society. Notably, Arab lawmakers boycotted the session in protest.

During his visit, Milei also met with survivors of Hamas captivity and families of Argentine hostages, underscoring the human toll of the conflict. He canceled a planned tour of the City of David due to illness but is expected to conclude his trip with another visit to the Western Wall.

Among the announcements expected from the Argentine leader is the launch of the first direct flights between Buenos Aires and Tel Aviv since 1960, symbolizing a new era of connectivity between the two nations.

Milei’s embassy move pledge was first made during a prior visit to Israel, but his reaffirmation today signals a firm diplomatic realignment, one that Israel’s leadership welcomed warmly.

As Milei concluded his remarks in the Israeli parliament guest book, he wrote simply but powerfully: “Long live the people of Israel!”