Argentine-Colombian relations nosedive after 'offending' remarks by Milei

Diplomatic relations between Bogota and Buenos Aires took another hit on Wednesday evening, with the expulsion of Argentine diplomats from Colombia, following "denigrating" comments of Argentina's President about his Colombian counterpart.

"The Argentine president's comments have deteriorated the trust of our nation, in addition to offending the dignity of President Petro, who was democratically elected," the Colombian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Argentine President Javier Milei called his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, a "communist," "murderer," and "terrorist" during an interview with CNN, which has yet to air in its entirety.

Colombia already recalled its ambassador to Argentina, back in January, due to similar comments from the firebrand Milei, who won Argentine elections with fiery language and promises to fix its economic downturn.

Petro, who came to power by uniting his own party with another left-wing party into "Historic Pact for Colombia" faction which won its latest elections in 2022. He had also been a guerilla fighter in a militant group M-19, which operated in Colombia between 1970-199, a turbulent period during which a civil war took place in the country.

In addition, the outspoken Colombian president took anti-Israel foreign policy stances. Milei, in contrast, could be considered the South American leader most friendly to Israel.