Chile breaks off diplomatic relations with Israel over Gaza war

Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced on Sunday that he would suspend diplomatic relations with Israel in a series of drastic economic measures in response to "systematic violations of international law."

This decision follows the recall of military, defense, and air attaches from the Chilean embassy in Tel Aviv, a measure coordinated with the Chilean defense ministry in response to "the dire humanitarian situation currently facing the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip, as a result of the disproportionate and indiscriminate military operation by the Israeli army."

Among the measures is a fast-tracked bill banning the "importation of products made in illegal settlements," arguing that their marketing finances the "occupation."

"We do not accept equality between barbarities," said Boric, who also condemned Hamas terrorist attacks and demanded the release of hostages.

The president, however, emphasized that the responsibility lies with "a genocidal government, not the Israeli people." Chile also supported Spain's decision to impose an arms embargo on Israel, joining international pressure. "We cannot continue to fund the death of children," he affirmed.

Boric has also ordered the defense ministry to reduce the country's dependence on the Israeli military industry by seeking alternatives in other markets.