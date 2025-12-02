Colombia hands over 26 Lev Tahor cult members to US after Interpol alerts

Colombian immigration authorities announced late Monday that 26 members of the Jewish sect Lev Tahor were transferred to the United States after officials determined that some of the group’s children were at risk.

The group, comprising 17 minors and nine adults—was detained on November 22 during a police raid on a hotel in Yarumal, a city in northwestern Colombia.

According to an official statement, most of the minors were accompanied by at least one parent. However, five children holding both U.S. and Guatemalan passports were listed in Interpol yellow notices, which are issued for individuals reported missing or believed to be victims of parental or criminal abduction.

After spending a week in state-run reception centers, the group was repatriated to Colombia’s national immigration agency said. Upon arrival, they were placed under the care of U.S. authorities, who will determine whether any investigations are pending against the adults. The children have been turned over to child protection services.

Last week, Colombian officials announced they had rescued 17 minors from the extremist sect, which is under investigation in the country for suspected child sexual abuse. Immigration authorities published a message on X stating: “We have rescued 17 boys and girls. International alerts related to crimes against minors associated with this community have been issued,” alongside blurred photographs of several children.