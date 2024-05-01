Colombian President announces plan to sever diplomatic ties with Israel

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Wednesday his intention to sever diplomatic ties with Israel, citing the Israeli government's actions in Gaza as the primary reason for his decision.

Petro's announcement comes amid heightened criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and follows his request to join South Africa's legal case against Israel for alleged genocide at the International Court of Justice.

Addressing a crowd of supporters in Bogota during a rally marking International Worker's Day, Petro declared, "Here in front of you, the government of change, of the president of the republic announces that tomorrow we will break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel...for having a government, for having a president who is genocidal." Petro's remarks were met with cheers from the crowd, many of whom expressed solidarity with his social and economic reforms.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1785727730241217020 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The decision to sever diplomatic relations underscores Petro's strong condemnation of Israel's actions in Gaza and reflects growing international scrutiny of the Israeli government's policies.

This is a developing story