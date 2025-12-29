Disaster in Mexico: Train derails, at least 13 killed

The train was carrying 250 people, 98 of whom were injured, including five in serious condition. The accident occurred on the line connecting the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico

Mexican Army soldiers and Civil Protection members rescue passengers from the Interoceanic train that derailed in Nizanda, Oaxaca state, on the route to Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, on December 28, 2025. At least 20 people were injured on December 28, 2025, after a train crashed in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, authorities said.Rusvel RASGADO / AFP

At least 13 people were killed and dozens more were injured after an Interoceanic Train carrying 241 passengers and nine crew members derailed in Mexico, authorities in the country said Sunday night.

The accident occurred on Sunday between the towns of Chivela and Nizanda in the state of Oaxaca in the south, on the route connecting the Pacific Ocean with the Gulf of Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the information and shared that, according to the Mexican Navy, 13 people were killed in the accident and another 98 were injured, five of them in serious condition. Oaxaca Governor Salomón Jara said that several government agencies arrived at the scene of the accident and assisted the injured.

