Disaster in Mexico: Train derails, at least 13 killed

At least 13 people were killed and dozens more were injured after an Interoceanic Train carrying 241 passengers and nine crew members derailed in Mexico, authorities in the country said Sunday night.

The accident occurred on Sunday between the towns of Chivela and Nizanda in the state of Oaxaca in the south, on the route connecting the Pacific Ocean with the Gulf of Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the information and shared that, according to the Mexican Navy, 13 people were killed in the accident and another 98 were injured, five of them in serious condition. Oaxaca Governor Salomón Jara said that several government agencies arrived at the scene of the accident and assisted the injured.