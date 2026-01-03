Footage circulating on social media shows Venezuelans celebrate Maduro ouster

Footage circulating on social media Saturday showed thousands of Venezuelans in the capital of Caracas celebrating the capture of dictator Nicolas Maduro by the U.S. military.

In an early morning social media post, President Donald Trump said the U.S. attacked Venezuela and deposed Maduro.

Meanwhile in Florida, members of the local Venezuelan community celebrated the capture of the long-serving autocrat, wearing the colors of the Venezuelan flag, waving signs and singing the country's national anthem.

Throughout Latin America, Venezuelan ex-pats gathered outside their national embassies to celebrate.

Since the year 2000, some 7.7 million Venezuelans have left the country, with 85% of them living in the Latin American region, according to the U.N. International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Neighboring Colombia has received the largest share of the diaspora, around 2,828,195, followed by Peru, that’s hosting 1,662,889 Venezuelans.