Gideon Sa'ar meets with Argentine President Javier Milei

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar met on Tuesday with Argentine President Javier Milei at the Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, in a meeting marked by warm personal gestures and discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

The meeting began with a private conversation before expanding to include senior staff from both sides. At the start of their one-on-one session, Saar recited the traditional Jewish Shehecheyanu blessing in honor of Milei’s election victory.

Milei, who has openly expressed admiration for Judaism, put on a kippah during the blessing. Saar later told the president that his rise to power was “a miracle for Argentina and a miracle for the Jewish people.”

Saar also shared personal family history, noting that his father was born in Argentina and that his grandfather lived in the country, deepening the emotional tone of the meeting.

In a symbolic gesture, President Milei presented Saar with two items from his own office: the mezuzah that hangs on his door and the personal siddur (prayer book) he keeps at his desk.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation and further strengthening Israel–Argentina relations. Saar expressed Israel’s deep appreciation for Milei’s vocal support on the international stage, saying that Jerusalem values Argentina’s alignment in global forums.

The two also discussed Milei’s planned 2026 visit to Israel, during which he is expected to inaugurate the new Argentine Embassy in Jerusalem, a move Milei has repeatedly committed to. The inauguration is anticipated in the spring.

Saar congratulated Milei on Argentina’s recent economic progress, describing his reforms as essential steps toward recovery. Saar noted that he arrived with a broad economic and business delegation to underscore Israel’s confidence in Argentina’s economic direction and to expand commercial partnerships.

The meeting also addressed security and regional threats. Saar raised the issue of designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. He briefed Milei on Israel’s recent assassination of Hezbollah Chief of Staff Fuad Shukr Tabatabaei and outlined Hezbollah’s efforts to rebuild and rearm in Lebanon.

Saar also referenced the deadly terrorist attacks carried out in Argentina in the 1990s—the bombing of the Israeli Embassy and the AMIA Jewish Community Center—both attributed to Iran and Hezbollah.