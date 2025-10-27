Historic victory for Milei as party claims midterm landslide in Argentina

Argentine President Javier Milei’s party, La Libertad Avanza, scored a sweeping victory in Sunday’s midterm elections, capturing roughly 40% of the national vote and widening its lead over the opposition, which received just 24%.

The result consolidates Milei’s mandate to push ahead with his sweeping economic reforms aimed at reviving Argentina’s struggling economy.

According to official results, Milei’s party won 40.84% of the vote in the Chamber of Deputies and secured six out of eight contested provinces in the Senate, boosting its influence across both houses of Congress. The elections were widely seen as a referendum on Milei’s economic overhaul, and delivered a strong vote of confidence from Argentines weary of decades of decline.

“The people have decided to turn the page on a hundred years of failure,” Milei declared after the victory. “Today, we begin building a great Argentina.”

The win is expected to ease the passage of Milei’s pro-market reforms, supported by billions in U.S. aid from the Trump administration. Both Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Milei, praising his bold leadership and close ties with Israel.

Milei, who has pledged unwavering support for the Jewish state, recently reaffirmed plans to move Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem. He has also been honored with the Genesis Prize for his steadfast commitment to Israel at a time when many nations have sought distance.