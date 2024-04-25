Iranian, 2 Peruvians detained over plot to assassinate Israelis

An Iranian and two Peruvian men were sentenced to 18 months of preventative detention over a plot to kill two Israelis living in the South American country.

The trio are being investigated for allegedly attempting to kill the Israelis, and are also accused of conspiracy to commit terrorism.

The motive for the assassination plot was unclear. Police and prosecutors have said that Majid Azizi, the Iranian man, could be a member of the IRGC's Quds force, which operates outside of Iran.

Images, messages and testimonies indicate that Azizi contacted two local men in order to plan the separate killings of Israeli nationals Shachar Malka and Gilad Duchovny, both of whom live and work in Cusco.

According to the judge, “it has been established with a high degree of plausibility” that Azizi conspired with the Peruvians to kill the Israelis. Police found information about Malka and Duchovny in Azizi’s house in the Peruvian capital. One of the Peruvians arrested, has a conviction for murder and aggravated robbery.

On March 15, after Azizi’s arrest, the Israeli embassy in Lima thanked the Peruvian police and prosecutor’s office in a press release “for having dismantled an Iranian attack that was directed against an Israeli citizen.”