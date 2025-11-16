'Antisemetic & sexist': Israeli FM Saar condemns antisemetic vandalism in Mexico riots

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar reacted to the antisemitic vandalism that took place during widespread protests in Mexico's capital on Saturday, where a protester spraypainted the words "Jewish whore" on the gates of the National Palace — Mexico's current female Jewish president's residence.

The protests took place outside Mexico City's National Palace. According to Mexico City’s police, 40 people were detained, and the crowds tried to break into the Presidential Palace complex.

"Israel strongly condemns the antisemitic and sexist insults directed at the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. There is no place for that kind of attack in political discourse. All forms of antisemitism, in any context, must be unequivocally rejected," Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Saar wrote to his X account following the incident.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1989981265559523359 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

100 police officers and 20 civilians were reported injured during the “Gen Z” protests against the government following the murder of the mayor of Uruapan, Carlson Manzo, and allegations of government corruption.