Israeli tourist found dead in Rio de Janiero after fall - report

An Israeli tourist was found dead on Almirante Alexandrino Street in the Santa Teresa neighborhood of Rio de Janiero on Monday night.

According to information from the Brazilian Military Police, a couple walking along the street in the neighborhood spotted a motorcycle. Startled, Alma Bohadana, 22, reportedly jumped from a retaining wall near the ascent to Corcovado.

The Fire Department was called around 7 p.m. to rescue a woman who had fallen into a wooded area from a height of about 15 meters.

Although extremely nervous, in an initial statement to the police, the man said they had been approached by a van or a red car, but he did not see if anyone was armed.

The Military Police has sought assistance from the Consulate of Israel.

The case is being investigated by the Capital Homicide Division, which is not ruling out any motive for the fall.

Investigators are considering the possibility that a motorcycle passed through the area just before the she fell.