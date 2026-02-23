Mexico: 'No non-essential travel,' Israel issues travel warning for Jalisco

The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Sunday issued a stern warning to citizens traveling to Mexico, advising against non-essential travel to the state of Jalisco, including airport areas in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, after violent unrest erupted following the death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho.”

Cervantes, born in 1966 in Aguililla, Michoacán, was the head of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), responsible for smuggling methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, and orchestrating violent attacks against law enforcement and rival gangs.

He was killed during a military operation in Tapalpa, which escalated into a firefight, leaving four of his bodyguards dead and several others critically injured. Authorities seized numerous weapons, including rocket launchers capable of targeting aircraft and armored vehicles.

Following the announcement, suspected cartel members across Jalisco and neighboring states set fires, blocked highways, and clashed with security forces. Over 250 roadblocks were reported across 20 states. Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus advised residents to remain indoors until the situation stabilizes.

The U.S. State Department, which had offered a $15 million reward for information leading to El Mencho’s capture, warned American citizens in affected areas to shelter in place. Israeli authorities echoed the caution, urging travelers to exercise heightened vigilance and limit movement to essential activities coordinated with local authorities.

The violence also comes as Guadalajara prepares to host four matches of the 2026 World Cup, raising concerns over public safety and security.