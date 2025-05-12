Nazi propaganda from WWII discovered in Argentina Supreme Court basement

Eighty-three boxes of Nazi propaganda materials, confiscated by the Argentine authorities during the Second World War, were recently discovered in the basement of the Argentine Supreme Court in Buenos Aires.

The boxes had been sent by the German embassy in Tokyo to Argentina in June 1941 onboard the Japanese steamship Nan-A-Maru. At the time, this significant delivery had attracted the attention of the authorities, who feared that its content might affect Argentina's neutrality in the war.

Despite claims from German diplomatic representatives that the crates contained personal belongings, Argentinian customs authorities conducted a random search of five crates. They then discovered postcards, photographs, and Nazi propaganda material, as well as thousands of notebooks belonging to the Nazi party. A federal judge confiscated these documents and referred the case to the Supreme Court. The reason for sending these documents to Argentina is unclear to this day, as is the action that the Supreme Court may have decided to undertake at the time.

Argentina's Supreme Court of Justice / AFP

Nearly eight and a half decades later, court employees stumbled upon these boxes by accident. "Upon opening one of the boxes, we identified material intended to strengthen and spread Adolf Hitler's ideology in Argentina during World War II," the Court declared.

The court has since moved the crates into a room equipped with additional security measures and invited the Buenos Aires Holocaust Museum to participate in their preservation. Experts will also examine them in search of clues about still unknown aspects of the Holocaust, such as the international financing networks used by the Nazis.

Argentina remained neutral during World War II until 1944, when it broke off relations with the Axis powers. Buenos Aires declared war on Germany and Japan the following year. Between 1933 and 1954, 40,000 Jews fleeing Nazi persecution in Europe immigrated to Argentina, according to the Holocaust museum.