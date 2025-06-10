Netanyahu hails Argentina’s Milley as 'true friend of Israel'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Argentine President Javier Milley at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on Tuesday, praising the visiting leader as “a true friend of Israel” during a meeting focused on deepening ties between the two countries.

President Milley, who is on an official visit to Israel, expressed strong support for Israel’s ongoing military efforts, referring to the conflict as a "multi-sector war."

He voiced unwavering backing for Israel’s right to defend itself and said that an Israeli victory would symbolize a win for the broader Western world.

“You are showing strength in the face of adversity, and Israel's victory is essential for the free world,” Milley told Netanyahu.

Netanyahu, in turn, commended Milley’s bold economic reforms in Argentina, noting his market-driven approach as a catalyst for “prosperity and transformation” in the South American nation.

The two leaders also discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in areas such as security, trade, and innovation. They agreed to maintain close personal contact and strengthen strategic ties between Israel and Argentina.

Milley’s visit comes as Argentina under his leadership has taken a markedly pro-Israel stance on the world stage, including symbolic gestures like relocating its embassy to Jerusalem and designating Hamas as a terrorist organization.