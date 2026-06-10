Petro’s 'Heil Hitler' post upends Colombia’s tense presidential race

Outgoing Colombian President Gustavo Petro has drawn intense international condemnation following a social media post on Sunday that featured a Nazi slogan.

The left-wing leader posted the phrase "Heil Hitler" on the social platform X, sparking immediate backlash from local political opponents, Latin American lawmakers, and Israeli diplomatic officials.

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The controversy began when Petro used the phrase to reply to an online opinion column endorsing right-wing candidate Abelardo de la Espriella ahead of Colombia’s upcoming June 21 presidential runoff election. The op-ed, published in the Colombian newspaper El Espectador, called for a shift toward "order, authority, and economic freedom." Petro subsequently defended his post, claiming that his use of the Nazi salute was meant as a critique of the op-ed's messaging, which he characterized as containing "fascist phrases."

The response to the president's comment was swift. A coalition of 24 lawmakers representing 14 Latin American nations signed a joint declaration denouncing the post, stating that symbols of Nazi ideology have no place in democratic discourse and shouldn't be used as a rhetorical tool to discredit political opponents.

International diplomatic friction escalated further as Israel's Foreign Ministry heavily criticized the post, calling it an absolute loss of a moral compass. Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, publicly called on Petro to apologize before Wednesday, when the Colombian leader is scheduled to lead a debate at the UN Security Council.

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Petro, who is finishing the final weeks of his presidential term, previously cut diplomatic ties between Colombia and Israel in 2024. The political opposition in Colombia has accused the outgoing president of using extreme rhetoric to polarize the country as voters prepare to choose between the conservative Espriella and left-wing candidate Iván Cepeda in the looming election.