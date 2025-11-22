Report: Regime change not ruled out as U.S. mulls escalation against Venezuela

The United States is poised to launch a new phase of Venezuela-related operations in the coming days, as the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump ratchets up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro's government, Reuters reported Saturday citing four officials familiar with the matter. An escalation that would go so far as overthrowing Maduro's dictatorial regime could not be ruled out, it is understood.

The report could not provide the exact timing or scope of the new operations, nor confirm that Trump had made a final decision to act. Reports of looming action have proliferated in recent weeks as the U.S. military has deployed forces to the Caribbean amid worsening relations with Venezuela.

Two of the U.S. officials said covert operations would likely be the first part of the new action against Maduro. Another "senior administration official" said he did not rule anything out regarding Venezuela.

"President Trump is prepared to use every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding into our country and to bring those responsible to justice," the official was quoted as saying.

Also on Saturday, three international airlines canceled their flights departing from Venezuela, the day after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration warned major airlines of a "potentially hazardous situation" when flying over the country.

Brazil's Gol, Colombia's Avianca and TAP Air Portugal canceled their flights departing from Caracas on Saturday, according to Flightradar24 and the official website of Simon Bolivar Maiquetia International Airport.