Sharp rise in antisemitic content online in Latin America - research

A new report details the sharp rise in antisemitism online in Spanish, tracking more than 160 million posts across social media platforms.

Released Tuesday by the Web Observatory – formed by the Latin American Jewish Congress (CJL), the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AIMA), and the Delegation of Argentine Jewish Associations (DAIA) – the 2024 Online Antisemitism Report exposed traditional antisemitism alongside content relating to the Israel-Hamas war.

“The ongoing challenge is to raise global awareness about the danger posed by the contagious virus of antisemitism around the world,” said Claudio Epelman, the Latin American Jewish Congress’s directory.

“The work carried out by the Web Observatory is crucial to understanding where the threat of hate speech, antisemitism, and discrimination lies within the digital ecosystem.”

Aided by artificial intelligence, the Web Observatory found that traditional antisemitism doubled, even though the majority still dealt with the current war. One in five posts shared was antisemitic, the research found. On Facebook, antisemitic content increased to 11.52 percent, up from 2 percent in 2023.

This was even higher in the comments, reaching nearly 17 percent. Uruguay had the highest proportion of hate speech.

“In recent years, we saw antisemitism grow in distant places, as something remote and unrelated,” said Ariel Seidler, director of the Web Observatory. Seidler, the co-author of the report along with Ariel Grosman, emphasized the importance of monitoring hate speech in collaboration with social media companies.

“Unfortunately, today, these messages not only multiply in number but also reach more and more users.”

YouTube user comments were analyzed for the first time in the report, with 11.22 percent of the content being antisemitic.

“In recent months, some social networks have changed their policies, allowing for greater dissemination of hate speech and removing spaces for participation with civil society,” said Seidler. “It is not only important to reassess this situation, but also for the State to take a more visible role, as it is ultimately responsible for ensuring that antisemitism does not exist.”