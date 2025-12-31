Train collision near Machu Picchu kills 1, injures dozens

A head‑on collision between two trains near Peru’s Machu Picchu on Tuesday killed at least one person and injured dozens of others, officials said. The crash occurred on the rail line headed in the direction of the famed archaeological site, prompting suspension of service.

PeruRail and Inca Rail trains carrying tourists collided in the early afternoon near Qoriwayrachina, an archaeological area close to Machu Picchu, the prosecutor’s office in Cusco said. One train conductor was killed in the crash, authorities confirmed.

Local officials said about 30 to 40 people were injured, including foreign visitors, with roughly 20 in relatively serious condition. A health official cited the number of those hurt, and the U.S. Embassy in Peru said Americans were among the injured but did not detail numbers.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed severely damaged locomotives and passengers being treated along the tracks. Dozens of ambulances and medical teams were rushed to the remote crash site, which has limited road access.

Machu Picchu, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Peru’s top tourist destinations, is typically reached by rail from the nearby city of Cusco. Rail services between Cusco and the site were suspended after the collision as authorities investigate the cause.

It remains unclear what caused the collision. Officials have not released a timeline for when train services may resume, and investigations are ongoing.