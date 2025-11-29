You have to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Content
Menu
Footer
Sign in
Top stories
Israel-Hamas war
Israel
Middle East
International
INNOV'NATION
Videos
Radio
Shows
Schedules
Channels
Profiles
en
English
Français
عربى
עברית
Live
i24NEWS
International
Latin America
Trump: 'Airspace above and surrounding Venezuela to be closed in its entirety'
Trump: 'Airspace above and surrounding Venezuela to be closed in its entirety'
This is a developing story
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
■
Donald Trump's post on Truth Social
Screenshot
This article received 0 comments
Add a comment
Comments
News
News feed
Live
Radio
Shows