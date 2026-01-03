Venezuela's Maduro was captured and flown out of the country in special operation, says Trump

The United States hit Venezuela with a “large-scale strike” early Saturday and captured its president, Nicolás Maduro, flying him out of the country in an extraordinary nighttime operation announced by President Donald Trump on social media hours after the attack.

As footage of explosions and aircraft over Venezuela's capital Caracas circulated on social media early on Saturday, officials with the U.S. administration confirmed that this was an operation ordered at the highest level.

"President Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela including military facilities," CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted on social media, citing U.S. officials.

The Wall Street Journal cited another U.S. official as confirming a military operation was under way in Venezuela. The official offered no comment on specific targets, saying the White House is expected to release a statement once U.S. forces are out of the country’s airspace.

Trump has repeatedly promised land operations in Venezuela, including saying earlier this week that it would be "smart" for Maduro to step down as president.