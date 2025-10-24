U.S. to escalate 'military buildup' in Latin America with aircraft carrier group

The administration of President Donald Trump moved to beef up U.S. military presence in the Caribbean on Friday by announcing the deployment of the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier group to Latin America.

"The enhanced U.S. force presence in the USSOUTHCOM AOR will bolster U.S. capacity to detect, monitor, and disrupt illicit actors and activities that compromise the safety and prosperity of the United States homeland and our security in the Western Hemisphere," Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell posted on X.

The show of force represents Washington’s most assertive move in the region yet, and is described as amounting to "military buildup."

The deployment, which adds to the eight warships, a nuclear submarine and F-35 aircraft already in the region, marks a significant escalation amid heightened tensions with Venezuela, an anti-Western dictatorship Washington has long accused of harboring drug traffickers and undermining democratic institutions.

In early September the U.S. launched a military campaign targeting boats used to smuggle narcotics, destroying at least 10 vessels in a series of strikes.

A close ally and trading partner of Iran, Venezuela has been known to be facilitating Iranian and Hezbollah operations, including drug trade.