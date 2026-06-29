Venezuela earthquake death toll nears 1,500 as over 46,000 remain missing

At least 1,450 people have been confirmed dead after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela last Wednesday. More than 46,600 people are still missing as rescue teams race against time to find survivors. The earthquakes measured magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5. The number of missing persons has improved in the last 24 hours, with roughly 15,000 people previously reported missing now found, according to a missing persons website. However, tens of thousands remain missing.

Search efforts have yielded moments of hope, including the rescue of an infant and a woman who had been trapped for over three days. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced the creation of a presidential commission to assess damaged housing and infrastructure. Authorities will use a traffic light system to classify the safety of homes. Rodríguez also announced a task force to establish temporary camps for those who lost their homes and to plan reconstruction.

In the hardest-hit area of La Guaira, Rodriguez said electricity has been restored by 75%, potable water by 68%, and road infrastructure by 90%.

The disaster has compounded years of economic and political strain in Venezuela, particularly on an already overwhelmed healthcare system. Venezuela's largest refinery, Amuay, was forced to shut down after a power outage following the earthquakes, but new outlets are now reporting that power was restored overnight, allowing workers to restart operational units.

Separately, villagers from Trinidad's southwestern coastline reported large cracks along the shoreline, with parts lifted nearly 20 feet, and footage showed fish, crabs, and stingrays dead on the beach.

The US Geological Survey said there is a 48% chance of one or more aftershocks larger than magnitude 5 within the next week, and that up to 210 smaller aftershocks of magnitude 3 or higher are also likely. The chance of an aftershock of at least magnitude 7 is less than one percent.