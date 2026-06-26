Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 589 with 2,980 injured

The death toll from the two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela late Wednesday has risen to at least 589, with 2,980 others injured, acting President Delcy Rodríguez said Friday, according to state media.

The disaster comes as Rodríguez, Maduro’s former vice president, leads an acting government following the U.S. operation earlier this year that resulted in Nicolás Maduro’s arrest.

The EFE news agency reported that at least 18 foreign nationals were among those killed, including nine Portuguese citizens, three Spaniards, two Brazilians, two Chinese nationals and two Chileans.

Venezuela’s health minister had told state media late Thursday that at least 4,300 people were injured. It was not immediately clear why Rodríguez’s updated figure on Friday was lower.