Wave of attacks in Colombia kill 7 as over 20 explosions rock country

A wave of terror attacks shook southwestern Colombia Tuesday. Local police reported more than 20 incidents that included car bombs, explosive devices, and shootings, with seven people reportedly killed and at least 50 injured.

Law enforcement assessments said that the target of the attacks was to harm the local police forces.

The explosions occurred in the city of Cali, the third largest in the country, and in several towns in the areas of Valle del Cauca and Cauca. The army reported that it has intelligence linking the attacks to the leader of the guerrilla group Estado Mayor Central, one of the factions that remained after the signing of the peace agreement between the government of Colombia and the FARC rebels. However, the army did not present evidence for this claim, and the group did not take responsibility for the events – although it did publish guidelines on how to avoid fire points.

Recommended -

The mayor of Cali, Alejandro Eder, announced that three explosive charges were activated in his city, near a police station in the Los Mangos neighborhood, and near another station in the La Tejan neighborhood. According to him, security forces were dispersed throughout the city, and now "the situation is under control."

The governor of the Valle del Cauca region, where Cali is located, Dilian Francisca Toro, called on Colombian President Gustavo Petro to convene the National Security Council in response to the "current escalation of terror."

Vice President Francia Márquez Mina condemned the violence in a tweet on the X network: "It is unacceptable to sow fear and then offer security. As a national government, we must double our efforts to restore public order and ensure the safety and welfare of Colombian citizens."

The terror wave began two days after the Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, who is a presidential candidate, was shot in the head during an election campaign event. The shooting took place during a campaign event in a public park in the Fontibon neighborhood in the capital, Bogotá, when an armed man approached him from behind and hit him with two bullets in the head.

Police arrested a 15-year-old who was armed attending his election rally, suspected of being the shooter. Meanwhile, the government offered a prize of $730,000 to anyone who could provide information to help solve the case. The Colombian presidency issued a statement saying that the government had "unequivocally and emphatically" rejected the violent attack, and called for a thorough investigation of the events.