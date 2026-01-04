'Zionist attack:' Venezuela’s acting gov't blames Israel for Maduro seizure

Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, on Sunday accused Israel of orchestrating the U.S. operation that led to the arrest of ousted leader Nicolás Maduro, describing the move as a “Zionist attack” against the country.

Speaking in a televised address alongside senior figures from the ruling establishment, Rodríguez claimed that Israel was responsible for what she characterized as foreign aggression against Venezuela.

She offered no evidence to support the accusation and reiterated the government’s long-standing position that Maduro remains the country’s only legitimate president.

“The attack on Venezuela is Zionist,” Rodríguez said, repeating rhetoric frequently used by the Chavista leadership during periods of political crisis. Her remarks came days after U.S. forces detained Maduro in Caracas and transferred him to New York, where he was taken into federal custody.

Despite Maduro’s arrest, Rodríguez insisted that his removal does not invalidate his presidency. Venezuela’s constitutional court named her interim president during his absence, a move that has further fueled uncertainty over who holds effective power in the country.

Rodríguez appeared publicly with key officials, including National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López, signaling unity within the ruling elite amid growing instability.

U.S. President Donald Trump praised the operation, calling it decisive and declaring that it marked the end of Maduro’s rule. Israeli officials did not immediately respond to Rodríguez’s allegations.

Venezuela’s government has repeatedly invoked Israel and “Zionism” during past confrontations with foreign powers, a tactic critics say is aimed at deflecting internal blame and consolidating domestic support during moments of political upheaval.