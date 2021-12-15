Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero retires due to heart problem

Aguero says 'I made the decision 10 days ago after doing everything possible to have some hope of playing on'

Sergio Aguero, a Barcelona football striker from Argentina, announced on Wednesday that he is retiring from the sport due to a heart condition.

Aguero, who played for FC Barcelona and Manchester City throughout his career, is considered among football fans to be one of the best forwards of his generation.

“I have decided to stop playing professional football. It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have taken for my health,” Aguero announced during a news conference, according to ESPN.

"I made the decision 10 days ago after doing everything possible to have some hope of playing on. I am very proud for my career,” the striker explained, adding “I always dreamed of a professional career since the first time I touched a ball at 5.”

The player, who is retiring at 33 years old, expressed his gratitude for the opportunities he was given by his teams.

“I am still processing everything… Right now, I am OK, but I know it was difficult,” the striker explained, ESPN reported.

Football star Lionel Messi posted a tribute to Aguero, his former teammate, on his Instagram page, saying “I am sure you will continue to be happy because you are the type of person who radiates happiness and those of us who love you are going to be with you.”