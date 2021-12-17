Gold for Israel's Anastasia Gorbenko at Abu Dhabi World Championships

This is the first victory by an Israeli swimmer at the Short Course Championships

Israel's Anastasia Gorbenko on Friday won the gold medal in women's 50 meter breaststroke at the World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1471862036477116416 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The silver medal went to Italy's Benedetta Pilato, while Sweden's Sophie Hansson took the bronze.

In her victory speech, 18-year-old Gorbenko highlighted the fact that the achievement comes on the heels of the historic peace agreement between Israel and the UAE.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1471868342852071438 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The result represents the first victory by an Israeli swimmer at the Short Course Championships.