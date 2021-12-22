NHL players won't compete at Beijing Winter Olympics

The NHL plans to reschedule paused games during the same time as the Olympics take place

The National Hockey League announced on Wednesday it will not send its players to compete in the men's ice hockey tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics due to the fact its regular season schedule was disrupted because of Covid.

"Unfortunately, given the profound disruption to the NHL's regular-season schedule caused by recent Covid-related events - 50 games already have been postponed through December 23 - Olympic participation is no longer feasible," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said, Reuters reported.

The league paused its season on Wednesday after 50 games were postponed due to Covid outbreaks, with plans to now reschedule those contests during the February 6-22 window of the Games in China.

"The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL Players to represent their countries and participate in a 'best on best' tournament," Bettman said.

The league plans to have players return to clubs on Sunday to resume the season after that, with negative Covid tests required for access to facilities as the NHL continues to follow Covid health and safety protocols.

"Our focus and goal have been and must remain to responsibly and safely complete the entirety of the NHL regular season and Stanley Cup playoffs in a timely manner," Bettman stated.

Several countries, including the US, are participating in a diplomatic boycott of the Games, though the action allows athletes to travel to Beijing to compete.