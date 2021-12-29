Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Sydney

Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer - considered the 'Big Three' in tennis - might not play in the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic pulled out of this week's ATP Cup in Sydney, Australia, organizers said on Wednesday, heightening doubts over whether he will defend his Australian Open title.

There is intense speculation as to whether he will travel to Australia as he refuses to confirm if he is inoculated against Covid.

Djokovic could win a record 21st Grand Slam title if he plays at Melbourne Park next month, but to enter Australia, he and members of his entourage have to be vaccinated.

He previously expressed his opposition to the vaccine, and his father said in late November that Djokovic would probably not play the first Grand Slam of the year.

Tennis Australia organized charter flights to bring international stars into Melbourne and Sydney.

Defending women's Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka was among those to touch down on Tuesday, but Djokovic was not on board.

The ATP Cup has already been hit by several withdrawals, either because of Covid or injury.

Covid is casting a dark shadow over the Australian Open and the raft of tournaments in the country beforehand.

Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal was among several players to contract the virus at an Abu Dhabi exhibition tournament this month.

Earlier Wednesday, Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios urged Nadal and Djokovic to play at the Australian Open, saying it would be a "disaster" if the 'Big Three' were missing.

Swiss ace Roger Federer already pulled out as he recovers from a knee injury.

The dominant 'Big Three' have 20 Grand Slam titles each and Kyrgios said tennis still needs them, starting in Melbourne next month.

"I've voiced before I think Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic need to be (playing),” Kyrgios said.