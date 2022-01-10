Novak Djokovic wins battle to stay in Australia

Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering personally revoking Djokovic's visa again

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic was released from Australian immigration detention on Monday after winning a court challenge to remain in the country to participate in the upcoming Australian Open.

Upon his release, though, sources indicated that he was arrested again in an ongoing back-and-forth of conflicting reports.

Djokovic announced last week that he received a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against Covid and that he would compete in the tournament, but Australia's government swiftly rescinded his waiver.

Judge Anthony Kelly ruled that the government’s decision to revoke the exemption amid a row over his medical exemption was “unreasonable” and ordered his release.

A spokesman for Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said he was considering using his personal power to again revoke Djokovic’s visa.

The case is being followed around the world and created diplomatic tensions between Australia and Serbia as well as a debate over national vaccination rules.

“Now [Djokovic] got into this pro-vaccination anti-vaccination storm within Australia which is one of the most strict countries in the world over Covid regulations,” journalist Uri Levy told i24NEWS.

Serbia’s parliamentary speaker Ivica Dacic voiced his concern that Hawke could still deport Djokovic, which would bar the tennis player from the country for three years.

Kelly said his decision was based on the fact that Djokovic was not given enough time to speak to the tournament organizers and lawyers to respond fully after he was notified of the intent to cancel his visa.

He told the court that the athlete appeared to seek and receive the required medical exemption from Covid vaccination on the basis that he contracted the virus last month.

"What more could this man have done?" Kelly noted in his verdict, Reuters reported.

His ruling did not, however, address the issue of whether the exemption was valid, and emotions remain high among the Australian public where more than 90 percent of the adult population is double vaccinated.