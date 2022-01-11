China: Millions more locked down ahead of Winter Olympics

'There are around 20 million people in total under lockdown in China,' said i24NEWS contributor Patrick Fok

Millions of additional people in China were recently ordered into lockdown as the nation continues to battle localized outbreaks across several provinces, just weeks before the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

China’s National Health Commission reported 110 new locally transmitted Covid cases on Monday nationwide, leading to the shutdown of multiple cities home to tens of millions of residents.

Locked Down

As the region’s “zero-covid” 2022 strategy is already facing a serious challenge, along with the rest of the world, authorities continue to impose tighter restrictions and launch mass testing drives in the affected areas.

Patrick Fok, an i24NEWS contributor, noted that Anyang in the Henan province of eastern China is the third city to go into lockdown, adding that “there’s no sense of how long” it will last.

“Authorities said it's going to continue until the risk has been removed,” he said.

Home to over five million people, Anyang residents are completely confined to their homes as authorities banned vehicles from roads, businesses shut down operations, and travel plans to the capital Beijing were halted.

“There are around 20 million people in total under lockdown in China, and Henan is now the epicenter of China's covid outbreak,” said Fok.

‘It's a worrying situation particularly with the [Winter Olympics] right around the corner.”

Vaccines in China

Chinese authorities say some 85 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, which amounts to over one billion people.

Even as infections continue to spread, Fok indicated that “when you talk to people here, they have complete faith in vaccines.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480843247241297924 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

He explained to i24NEWS that because Sinovac - one of the main vaccines being used in the nation - is considered ineffective against the omicron variant, China faces a difficult choice.

“China faces the possibility of having to develop new mRNA jabs or it has to loosen restrictions” of not accepting foreign-produced vaccines.

“It does seem that omicron has arrived in China,” Fok said.