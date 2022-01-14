Australia again cancels visa of tennis star Djokovic

The world number one now faces deportation and ban on entry to Australia

The Australian government on Friday canceled the visa of tennis star Novak Djokovic for second time, leaving the vaccine skeptic facing a likely three-year ban on entry to the country.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday he used his ministerial discretion to revoke the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds three days before the Australian Open is to begin.

The star, who is unvaccinated, flew into Melbourne last week claiming an exemption due to a positive PCR test result in December; yet border control rejected his exemption and placed him in a detention center where he spent four nights.

Djokovic’s lawyers will appeal the cancelation in the Federal Circuit and Family Court, as they successfully did after the first cancellation.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Hawke was "protecting the sacrifices" Australians have made during the pandemic.

The legal battle became a hot button issue in Australia, whose government imposed some of the toughest coronavirus restrictions in the world.

This is a developing story