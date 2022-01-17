Tennis star Djokovic lands in Dubai after Australia deportation

Faces possible three-year ban from country, where Serbian has won nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic landed in Dubai on Monday after his sensational deportation from Australia over his Covid vaccination status shattered his dream of scoring a record 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne.

As the Australian Open got underway, the men's defending champion stepped off an Emirates plane carrying two bags and wearing a mask — his final destination unknown.

The dramatic deportation followed a protracted and high-stakes legal battle between the unvaccinated Djokovic and the Australian authorities that polarized opinion and tarnished reputations on both sides.

Djokovic said he was "extremely disappointed" after a Federal Court unanimously upheld the cancellation of his visa on public order grounds.

He now faces a possible three-year ban from Australia, where he has won nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles — a tally that equals the all-time record alongside Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is wrestling with record Covid numbers, said "there was a very clear message sent."

But he hinted that Djokovic could be allowed to return within three years "in the right circumstances."

"It (the ban) does go over a three-year period, but there is the opportunity for them to return in the right circumstances and that would be considered at the time," he said in a radio interview.