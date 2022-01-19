Beijing 2022 official warns of human rights protesting

'We're advising athletes not to speak up. We want them to compete and use their voice when they get home'

A Beijing 2022 official on Wednesday warned athletes traveling to next month’s Winter Olympics of speaking up about human rights issues while in China for their own safety.

During a virtual briefing hosted by both the Chinese Embassy in the United States and Human Rights Watch, the official said any athlete behavior that is against the Olympic spirit or Chinese laws would be subject to “certain punishment.”

Punishments could include cancellation of athlete accreditation if their actions are deemed to be against the Olympic charter.

Rights groups criticize the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for awarding the Games to China, citing the regime’s treatment of the Uyghur people and other Muslim minorities, which the United States has deemed as genocide.

China continues to deny allegations of human rights abuses.

"There's really not much protection that we believe is going to be afforded to athletes," Rob Koehler, the director-general of the Global Athlete group, said in the seminar.

"Silence is complicity and that's why we have concerns… we're advising athletes not to speak up.”

“We want them to compete and use their voice when they get home,” Koehler added.

Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter states that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious, or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues, or other areas.”

"Chinese laws are very vague on the crimes that can be used to prosecute people's free speech," Human Rights Watch researcher Yaqiu Wang said.

The Winter Olympics are slated to begin on February 4, despite diplomatic boycotts by the United States, Canada, Britain, Japan, and Australia over human rights.