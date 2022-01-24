Peng Shuai messages banned at Australian Open

Tournament-goers wore shirts and carried a banner that read "Where Is Peng Shuai?"

Security officials at the Australian Open forced fans to remove shirts referring to the Chinese former doubles top tennis player Peng Shuai, while organizers of the Grand Slam said the safety of the athlete remains their “primary concern.”

A video posted on social media Saturday showed security staff at Melbourne Park confiscating shirts and a banner that read “Where Is Peng Shuai?”

The tennis player’s well-being became a matter of international concern in November 2021 when she appeared to allege that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, sexually assaulted her.

Following her apparent accusation, she became absent from public view for nearly three weeks.

Last month, Peng said she never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, and that the social media post she made was misunderstood.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) subsequently halted tournaments in China due to its concerns over Peng’s safety, which the body says have not been alleviated by her recent public showings.

"Under our ticket conditions of entry we don't allow clothing, banners, or signs that are commercial or political," said Tennis Australia, organizers of the Grand Slam.

"Peng Shuai's safety is our primary concern. We continue to work with the WTA and global tennis community to seek more clarity on her situation and will do everything we can to ensure her wellbeing."

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka, who is on the WTA’s Players Council, said they have not heard directly from Peng.

"We will continue to make any and all efforts to make sure that she is safe, she feels comfortable," Azarenka said.