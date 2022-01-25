China plans ambitious Olympic bubble to keep out Covid

'Having experience of the Tokyo 2021 bubble… I’m expecting a very different experience'

As the upcoming opening event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics looms, Covid is expected the make the games look far different from any other winter Olympiad in history.

No tickets are being sold to the public, venues will be completely empty, and athletes will be tested for Covid frequently.

Dan Orlowitz, a sports journalist for The Japan Times, spoke with i24NEWS about China’s efforts to keep the games Covid-free.

“Everyone who is flying into China for the games is being tested rigorously, we all have to report our health vitals daily from two weeks before our departure, have negative PCR tests in the four days before our flights, and once we land we are tested daily,” Orlowitz explained.

“It is going to be a much more secure bubble than Tokyo 2021 was last year.”

The anticipation of the games is turning positive, though, as 4,000 dancers recently rehearsed their act for the opening ceremony on February 4, as participants are confident that planned measures will allow the games to transpire relatively smoothly.

“Having experienced the Tokyo 2021 bubble… I’m expecting a very different experience,” Orlowitz told i24NEWS.

“Everyone is going to be in [the bubble]... and knowing China and how seriously they take things like this, we do expect the rules to be adhered to and enforced.”

“None of us really have another option if we want to participate in these Olympics,” he noted.