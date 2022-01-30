Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open, makes history

Nadal is now only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice

Rafael Nadal roared back from two sets down to win a titanic five-set duel with Daniil Medvedev and claim a record 21st Grand Slam men's title in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

The Spanish great looked dead and buried as the Russian world number two carved out a two-set lead, but Nadal surged home for one of his mightiest comeback wins 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in 5hr 24min on Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal came out on top in the physical war of attrition to move ahead of era rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on the all-time list of men's major winners.

Djokovic missed his chance to improve on his nine Australian Open wins when he was deported over vaccination issues on the eve of the tournament, while Federer is injured.

It was one of the 35-year-old Spanish warrior's most significant title victories in his 29th Grand Slam final, winning his second Australian Open, 13 years after his first in 2009.

Nadal also became only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice and the third-oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title, behind Ken Rosewall and Federer.

The final went down to the bitter end with Nadal being broken as he served for the championship only for the Spaniard to break back.

Nadal powered to three match points to win amid chaotic scenes in his player's box and the frenzied crowd on his second attempt to serve it out.

It is the fourth time in his storied career that Nadal clawed back to win from two sets down, and the second time Nadal had denied Medvedev in a Grand Slam final, winning a five-set epic at the 2019 US Open.

It crowned an extraordinary effort from Nadal at the year's opening major, having to modify his game to compensate for degenerative bone disease in his left foot that ended his 2021 season last August.

He then caught Covid in December, which, he said, made him "very sick."