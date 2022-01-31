Chinese judge banned for ‘national bias’ back at Olympics

Skating judge Huang serves as Beijing 2022 technical controller despite past bias

Huang Feng, a Chinese figure skating judge who was banned for favoring Beijing’s nationals in his scoring, will be part of a technical judging panel at the upcoming Winter Olympics despite past instances of bias.

In 2018, Huang was suspended for a year by the International Skating Union (ISU) after he showed “national bias” towards competitors at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The ISU said that the judge displayed “obvious and systematic bias” in his scoring of contestants.

“The seriousness of his misconduct is aggravated by the fact that it was committed at the Olympic Winter Games, the doubtlessly most important and prestigious competition that exists in figure skating,” the ISU’s decision added.

Prior to the 2018 incident, the ISU Officials Assessment Commission also wrote a letter to Huang arguing he demonstrated “clear support for the two Chinese pairs without any objective reasons either in elements and in components” in his scores delivered at the 2017 ISU Grand Prix Final.

Despite these past instances of favoritism, Huang is still expected to serve at the upcoming Beijing 2022 Games as a technical controller - a supervisor who “authorizes, corrects, deletes and adds elements to the list of elements performed during a (skating) event,” according to Skate Canada.