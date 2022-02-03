Hundreds protest Beijing 2022 Games outside IOC headquarters

Choekyi says 'the IOC has not taken (into account the) gross human rights violations by' China

Hundreds of demonstrators surrounded the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Switzerland on Thursday, protesting the Beijing 2022 Olympics in light of China’s “atrocities.”

The Tibetan Community of Switzerland and Liechtenstein head, Karma Choekyi, said that the demonstration was organized to protest the IOC’s decision to permit Beijing to host the Games once again despite the outcry following China’s 2008 Olympics.

She said that over 150 Tibetans self-immolated in the period after the 2008 Beijing Summer Games due to China’s “repression in Tibet.”

“To award yet again the Winter Olympics 2022 to Beijing means the IOC has not taken (into account the) gross human rights violations by the Chinese regime on the people of Tibet, (Xinjiang), southern Mongolia and even the fragile democracy in Hong Kong,” Choekyi said.

Several states in recent months moved to join a United States-led diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Games, citing concerns over China’s human rights record, especially in the Uyghur homeland of Xinjiang.

Beijing disputes these accounts, and argues that the Olympics should not be a politicized event.

“The so-called China human rights issue is a lie made up by people with ulterior motives,” Olympic spokesperson Zhao Weidong told Reuters during an interview on Thursday.