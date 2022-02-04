Israeli Olympians prepare for Beijing Winter Games

'I know who the guys are that I can compete with, and what I can accomplish. I just want to do my best'

As the world readies for the Beijing Winter Olympics, Israel's six athletes are preparing in their Covid bubble.

Israel will be represented in the sports of figure skating, speed skating, and alpine skiing. Interestingly, none of the athletes competing for Israel were born in the country, and many live abroad.

Of those competing, two are siblings, and they sat down with i24NEWS to discuss the Olympics.

Noa and Benjamin Szollos were born in Hungary and they live and train mostly in Austria.

"We've been training really hard, especially in the GS," Noa told i24NEWS, referring to a specific type of skiing known as giant slalom.

"It's currently my best discipline, and I'm really hoping to maybe get into the top 30."

"I won't be competing for medals, that's for sure," Benjamin said.

"I know that I've been ski racing for a lot of years now, I know who the guys are that I can compete with, and what I can accomplish. I just want to do my best."

Journalist Patrick Fok, reporting from Beijing, spoke to i24NEWS about the impact of Covid on the Olympics.

"The big storylines, what's been grabbing attention here and probably will continue to do so is Covid, Covid, Covid."

Fok mentioned that the success of the games will also be judged by how well China handles the pandemic.

At the time of the interview, there were 55 cases reported among games-related personelle, the highest daily since January.