Senegal's Sadio Mane prevented Egypt's Mohamed Salah from a chance at goal as he brought the tally to 4-2

Senegal beat Egypt in the African Cup of Nations final Sunday, after a kick from Sadio Mane left put the team at 4-2 in penalty kicks.

The final kick left Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, who was slated for Egypt's fifth attempt, in tears. It was his first attempt at winning the title, although a win would have been an unprecedented eight win for Egypt.

