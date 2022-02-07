Greece takes on hooliganism after soccer fan killed

In Greece, fights before, during, or after soccer matches are frequent, and sometimes disrupt the actual games

Greece will step up measures to combat violence at sporting events following the killing of a 19-year-old soccer fan in an alleged attack by rival supporters.

After a meeting on sports violence chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday, government spokesperson Ioannis Oikonomou said Athens will soon submit a bill reforming the sports sector to parliament.

Greek soccer is plagued by violence on and off the field, and authorities in recent years have repeatedly promised to clean up the brutality.

At least nine people were arrested over the killing of Alkis Kampanos on February 1, who was beaten and stabbed to death outside the Aris Thessaloniki soccer club’s stadium.

Kampanos and two other men were attacked by a group of people on the street reportedly after a brief brawl over the teams they supported.

There is an intense rivalry between Aris and the city’s other team PAOK.

In Greece, fights before, during, or after soccer games are frequent, and it is not uncommon for matches to be disrupted by crowd trouble or a field invasion.

The planned reforms by the government would include tightening rules over the operation of soccer clubs, imposing heavier penalties, and increasing police controls at such sporting events.

"Combating violence among youths and football fans is our obligation to the Greek society and the younger generation," Oikonomou said.

"We expect everyone to contribute to eliminating sports violence.”