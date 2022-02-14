LA Rams defeat Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp named Most Valuable Player in thrilling game at SoFi Stadium

Cooper Kupp scored two touchdowns and Aaron Donald spearheaded a fearsome defensive display as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Kupp scored a decisive touchdown with 1 minute 25 seconds remaining to give the Rams the lead at SoFi Stadium before Donald grabbed the Rams' record-equaling seventh sack of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to seal a blockbuster victory.

Donald's sack of Burrow was the dramatic final act of a gripping contest between the star-studded Rams and the Bengals, whose bid to win a first-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy fell agonizingly short.

"I'm just so happy," said Rams defensive star Donald. "I wanted this so bad. I dreamed this."

"One play and we're world champs," Donald added of his crucial late sack of Burrow. "Any way to get to him. We made it."

Wide receiver Kupp was named the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player three years after missing the Rams' prior appearance in a Super Bowl through injury.

"It is unbelievable," Kupp said. "To be able to experience this with my family. It has been such a fun ride. Up and down but fun."

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, meanwhile, paid tribute to his team's never-say-die approach.

"I'm so proud of this team," Stafford said. "There are so many guys on our team that deserve this, so many guys who gave their heart and soul to this team.

"That game today is the story of our season. It's up and down it's tough. We're a tough team. We showed up late and got it done."