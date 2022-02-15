Djokovic: Willing to miss major tournaments over vaccine stance

'I was never against vaccination, but I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body'

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic told the BBC in an interview published Tuesday that he would rather miss major tournaments than get jabbed with the Covid-19 vaccine.

However, the top-ranked player in the world clarified that he is not a part of the anti-vaccination movement, but that he is against mandates — stressing the importance of an individual's right to choose.

"I was never against vaccination, but I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body," Djokovic said.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, age 34, was denied a chance to clinch his 21st major title at the Australian Open last month when he was kicked out of the country after the government canceled his visa in a dispute over his vaccine status.

Instead, rival Rafael Nadal of Spain won the tournament to claim his 21st Grand Slam title, overtaking Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer.

"The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can," Djokovic said as to why he would be willing to forego the chance to become statistically the greatest male tennis player in history.

He told the BBC that his decision was influenced by him being a student of wellness and nutrition but that he was willing to keep an open mind in the future about getting vaccinated.

"I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus."