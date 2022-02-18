English
Jewish influencer throws Super Bowl parties for the homeless

i24NEWS

Meir Kay, the Jewish influencer behind Super Soul Party, speaks with i24NEWS from the studio in Jaffa, Israel, on February 18, 2022.
'It’s a night that lasts for many, many nights to come. It’s a night where people are instilled with hope'

A Jewish influencer aims to unite communities and help those in need by throwing Super Bowl parties for people experiencing homelessness.

Meir Kay, a Jewish influencer behind the initiative - called Super Soul Party - spoke with i24NEWS on how the event makes a real difference in the lives of attendees, both for those with and without homes.

“Super Soul Party is a place where people who are experiencing homelessness and people who aren’t come together for food, for a haircut, for clothing donations - but most of all, connection and dignity is restored,” Kay told i24NEWS.

The influencer explained that he chose to center the event around the Super Bowl because it marks a large community celebration which many who are homeless miss out on.

“For those who do not have family or friends, who don’t have community, well that’s a day that you could feel a lot more alone,” Kay said, adding that it also takes place during a colder part of the year.

“It’s a night that lasts for many, many nights to come. It’s a night where people are instilled with hope, with once again connection with themselves and with others - understanding that they are part of the bigger human race,” he told i24NEWS.