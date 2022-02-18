Jewish influencer throws Super Bowl parties for the homeless

'It’s a night that lasts for many, many nights to come. It’s a night where people are instilled with hope'

A Jewish influencer aims to unite communities and help those in need by throwing Super Bowl parties for people experiencing homelessness.

Meir Kay, a Jewish influencer behind the initiative - called Super Soul Party - spoke with i24NEWS on how the event makes a real difference in the lives of attendees, both for those with and without homes.

“Super Soul Party is a place where people who are experiencing homelessness and people who aren’t come together for food, for a haircut, for clothing donations - but most of all, connection and dignity is restored,” Kay told i24NEWS.

The influencer explained that he chose to center the event around the Super Bowl because it marks a large community celebration which many who are homeless miss out on.

“For those who do not have family or friends, who don’t have community, well that’s a day that you could feel a lot more alone,” Kay said, adding that it also takes place during a colder part of the year.

“It’s a night that lasts for many, many nights to come. It’s a night where people are instilled with hope, with once again connection with themselves and with others - understanding that they are part of the bigger human race,” he told i24NEWS.