Beijing Olympic Games - Covid, doping scandal, boycotts

The Beijing Games - a legacy of Covid restrictions, a doping scandal, and boycotts over human rights

Beijing doused its Olympic flame Sunday night, closing a Games that will be remembered for boycotts from countries leading up to the event, the strict anti-Covid measures, and the doping scandal that enveloped a Russian skating sensation.

China’s President Xi Jinping appeared at the closing ceremony at the Bird’s Nest stadium, where International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach described the 2022 Olympics as “truly exceptional.”

The Beijing Games, with the shadow of Covid throughout its entirety, were also stalked by politics and the specter of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Medal tally

Norway - 37 (16 Gold, 8 Silver, 13 Bronze)

Germany - 27 (12 G, 10 S, 5 B)

China - 15 (9 G, 4 S, 2 B)

United States - 25 (8 G, 10 S, 7 B)

Sweden - 18 (8 G, 5 S, 5 B)

Boycotts

Prior to the games, a diplomatic boycott erupted with several countries staging the protest over China's human rights record, particularly towards the Uyghur Muslim minority.

The United States and Australia, among other nations, sent only athletes to the Games without the company of official national representation.

To China’s relief, the Games were spared any significant protests by competitors.

Covid measures

The Beijing Games, contained inside a “closed-loop,” were the second Olympics in six months to be deprived by Covid of much of its festivity.

Its tightly sealed bubble prevented the spread of the virus at the Olympics or into the community, vindicating China’s zero-Covid policy.

However, many athletes had their dreams dashed by positive tests that prevented them from competing.

Doping scandal

Perhaps the biggest legacy of the Games will be the controversy surrounding 15-year-old Russian skating sensation Kamila Valieva.

Valieva failed a drug test at her national championships in December, but the result was only revealed on February 8, a day after she helped the Russian Olympic Committee win the team event.

Despite widespread outrage, she was allowed to participate in the singles competition, where she finished in fourth place.

The saga reopened the debate over the suitability of the Olympic environment for minors and prompted the world’s anti-doping authorities to investigate Valieva’s entourage.