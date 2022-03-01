Russia, Belarus skaters banned from international competitions

'No skaters belonging to the ISU Members in Russia and Belarus shall be invited or allowed to participate'

Ice skaters in Russia and Belarus are now barred from all competitions over the invasion of Ukraine, the International Skating Union announced on Tuesday.

"The ISU Council... agreed that with immediate effect and until further notice, no skaters belonging to the ISU Members in Russia and Belarus shall be invited or allowed to participate in international ice skating competitions," the body said in a statement.

Russia is a powerhouse in ice skating, most recently winning six medals - two of them gold - at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

However, the accolades arrived under the shadow of a doping scandal involving Moscow’s 15-year-old star skater Kamila Valieva.

The ISU’s blanket ban on athletes competing also includes short track and speed skating.

The ISU said that the decision was made after they "carefully evaluated" a statement issued by the International Olympic Committee on invitations extended to athletes from Russia and Belarus on Monday.

The IOC recommended that organizers of sport events should "not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions" in light of Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine.

Since Moscow began its incursion, a number of other notable sports organizations have moved to bar the country’s athletes from participating in international events - FIFA on Monday announced it will ban Russia from the 2022 World Cup.